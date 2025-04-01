Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 903 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Sempra stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. The trade was a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

