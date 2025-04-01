Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,305 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

QUAL opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.