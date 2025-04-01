Blair William & Co. IL Invests $3.46 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

