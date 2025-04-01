Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.2 %

GCMG opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 0.58.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

