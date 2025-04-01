BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.57. 499,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,258. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

