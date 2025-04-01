BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

