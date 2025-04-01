BlackBerry (BB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $53,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,923.84. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
