BlackBerry (BB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $53,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,923.84. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.