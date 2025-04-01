BioPharma Credit (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

