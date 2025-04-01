BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004. BioHarvest Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHST. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

Featured Stories

