Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2,173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 1.1 %

BIIB stock opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.