Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 973,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,791.24. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock worth $118,406. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Biodesix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

