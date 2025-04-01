Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:BLMC remained flat at $2.80 on Tuesday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of -0.90.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

