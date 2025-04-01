Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 933182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million.

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger bought 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington purchased 1,000,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,327,183. The trade was a 34.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

