Best Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – April 1st

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide telecommunication services such as voice, data, and video communications, as well as firms involved in related infrastructure and equipment. These stocks enable investors to participate in the growth and performance of the communications sector, which is often influenced by technological advances and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318,884. The stock has a market cap of $777.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 27,637,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,215,755. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $799.76. 900,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $944.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.23. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.11. 2,189,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,651. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.48. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

