Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, NetEase, Pool, and MakeMyTrip are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that provide recreational services and experiences, such as theme parks, resorts, hotels, and entertainment venues. These stocks are typically part of the consumer discretionary sector and tend to perform well when consumers have disposable income, making them sensitive to economic cycles and consumer spending behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.84. 1,127,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. 1,698,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,688. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,604. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.99. 661,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,250. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $402.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.95 and a 200-day moving average of $353.40.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. 343,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

