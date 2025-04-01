Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Tesla, Baidu, Shell, Wolfspeed, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks typically include manufacturers of electric cars, batteries, and charging infrastructure companies, as well as firms innovating in energy storage and efficiency solutions for sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.68.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. 6,535,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Baidu has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 176,094,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,888,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,127,458. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

