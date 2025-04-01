Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of vehicles and related components. They represent an investment in the broader automotive industry, which can include automakers, parts suppliers, and technology innovators driving advancements in mobility and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $10.97 on Monday, hitting $252.58. 67,606,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,135,329. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $812.43 billion, a PE ratio of 123.11, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average is $323.01.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $105.39. 138,979,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,041,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.29. 9,386,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,269,993. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.71.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.90 on Monday, hitting $937.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,408. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $988.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,873,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,823,999. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

