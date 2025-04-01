Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of Berry Global Group worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

