Beachbody’s (BODI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE BODI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,287,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raine Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

