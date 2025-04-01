Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.7 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

