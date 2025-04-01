Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $10.51 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,576 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 293,662 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

