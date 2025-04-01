Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.1 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.
About Bankinter
