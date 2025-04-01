Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,126,959. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $312.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

