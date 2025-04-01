Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 107,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,881. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

