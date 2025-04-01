Ballast Asset Management LP Invests $3.68 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 377,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Hillman Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

