Ballast Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,698,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 527,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

BIOX opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.59 million, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

