Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Balchem worth $60,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Balchem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Balchem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

