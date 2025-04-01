Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 364,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. 601,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

