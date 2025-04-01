B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.