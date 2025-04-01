B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

