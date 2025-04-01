B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,731 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $588,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,982. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

