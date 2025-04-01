B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,049 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 118,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,554,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $815.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $893.95 and a 200-day moving average of $908.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

