B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.