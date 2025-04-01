B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 314,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

