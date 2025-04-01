B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $6.03 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,326,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,898,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

