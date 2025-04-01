B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of Saia worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $349.43 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.68 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

