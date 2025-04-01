B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 12,153 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.