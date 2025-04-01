Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 62,908 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,908 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.13% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 80,433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 605,508 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

