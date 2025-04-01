Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 63,480 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.