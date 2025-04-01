AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

RCEL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,607.41. This trade represents a 27.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

