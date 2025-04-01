Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 45.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

