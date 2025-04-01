Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
AVTX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
