Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AVTX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 915,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

