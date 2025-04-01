Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) Releases Earnings Results

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Australian Oilseeds has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

