AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 13,478,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,593,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

