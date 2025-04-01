Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.84 ($0.10), with a volume of 491798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.23 ($0.11).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.16.

About Atlantic Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.