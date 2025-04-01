Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $204.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.