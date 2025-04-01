Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.
Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ART stock opened at GBX 33.13 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.02. Artisanal Spirits has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The firm has a market cap of £23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.11.
About Artisanal Spirits
ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.
Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.
