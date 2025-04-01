Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 369,452 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.52% of OneMain worth $94,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 143.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE OMF opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

