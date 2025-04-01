Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $86.64 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

