Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $83.38 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 458,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Crown Castle worth $83,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,229,000 after buying an additional 151,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.